‘We have to keep her safe’: Mother’s plea to Victorians disobeying COVID-19 advice

A Geelong mother has made an emotional plea to Victorians who aren’t wearing masks or practising social distancing.

Carol told Neil Mitchell she is “in fear” all the time, as she cares for her daughter who is immunosuppressed after a six year health battle.

“My daughter, for six years she has fought to live after a brain tumour and strokes,” she said.

“Put a mask on and save someone,” she said.

“We have to keep her safe.

“She is not dispensable. Old people are not dispensable.

“They are human beings and the attitude of people at the moment is making me so angry.”

Press PLAY below for more.