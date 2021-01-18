3AW
‘We just didn’t need it’: Super Retail Group to repay JobKeeper after profits surge 200%

5 hours ago
BROOKE CORTE
Article image for ‘We just didn’t need it’: Super Retail Group to repay JobKeeper after profits surge 200%

Half-yearly sales have surged by 24 per cent at Super Retail Group, the operator of Super Cheap Auto, Rebel Sports, Boating Camping Fishing and Macpac.

The sales bonanza means profits across the group are likely to climb by roughly 200 per cent.

On the back of this result, the company says it will repay $1.7 million it has received in JobKeeper payments.

Speaking with Brooke Corte, CEO Anthony Heraghty says the money it received under the wage subsidy scheme was a “relatively immaterial amount” in the context of the group’s stellar half-yearly performance.

“Frankly, we just didn’t need it,” he said.

Click play to hear the full interview:

 

