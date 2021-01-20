‘We need a lot of options’: RACV defends pop-up infrastructure plan

The RACV say we need to look at alternative modes of transport as workers gradually move back to the office.

It comes as Infrastructure Victoria released a report on Wednesday that found the number of daily car trips could increase by 15 per cent on pre-COVID levels, an increase of 100,000 car trips per day, unless the government steps in.

Senior Manager Transport, Planning and Infrastructure at RACV Peter Kartsidimas says it’s important people have choices.

“If we all drive, guess what, the network won’t cope, so we need a lot of options out there,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

Mr Kartsidimas said infrastructure implemented to serve cyclists and pedestrians would be ripped out if it doesn’t get used.

“If it’s not servicing the purposes of the community… If people aren’t using it, then it shouldn’t necessarily stay at the cost of parking lanes and a driving lane.

“However, we are finding people are using it… It’s giving a lot of those people who took up cycling during this pandemic another way to get to work.”

Click PLAY to hear more below