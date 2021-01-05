3AW
‘We need them back’: Docklands business owners’ plea

3 hours ago
3AW Drive
The President of the Docklands Chamber of Commerce says businesses are missing out on the 75,000 workers who normally frequent the Docklands.

Johanna Maxwell said the impact on numerous business, including the hospitality industry, was “huge”.

From Monday, workplaces in the private sector were going to be allowed to have 50 per cent of their workers in the office.

This afternoon the Victorian government has asked the public health team to review the schedule as the state grapples with the Black Rock cluster.

“I do understand that if there’s a wearing of masks in the office, that will deter some staff members,” she told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive before news of the announcement.

“From a business perspective here in the Docklands, we need the workers back.”

She said they predicted about 30 per cent of businesses in Docklands will fold as a result of the pandemic.

