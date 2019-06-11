‘We throw foam balls’: Australian dodgeball player rejects academic claims the sport is ‘oppressive’

A new Canadian study has labelled dodgeball “oppressive”,”dehumanising”, and should be banned in schools.

Academic Joy Butler dissed the sport, saying “dodgeball is the only game where the human is the target. No other games focus on it. It is tantamount to legalised bullying”.

Several children today told Neil Mitchell that their schools have banned dodgeball for being too aggressive.

Rosie Everett, Australian Dodgeball Federation President, says she couldn’t disagree more strongly.

“Dodgeball has got a bad rap for a long time,” she said.

“We throw foam balls. They don’t hurt. They don’t injure.”

Ms Everett said dodgeball is far from a form of bullying.

“I think its a bit unfair to attack a single sport,” she said.

“If you’ve got aggressive people anywhere in sport, unguided, they’re going to be bullies.

“I would say dodgeball is a lot less aggressive than AFL because it’s a non-contact sport.

“You’re getting hit by a foam ball, rather than an 80 kilogram man.”

