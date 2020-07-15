‘We trust our team’: Dan Murphy’s makes change

Dan Murphy’s have ditched staff uniforms!

Drew told Tom Elliott he got a surprise when he walked into the bottle shop on Wednesday.

Dan Murphy’s told 3AW Drive that their staff said they preferred to choose how they dressed for work.

“And we listened,” the liquor store chain said in a statement.

“We introduced ‘Dress for your day’ across all Dan Murphy’s stores in late June, and we trust our team members to dress the appropriate way for the job they have to do that day.

“Our team members still wear name tags, so customers can easily identify them.

“We’ve seen some great expressions of creativity and personality in the last few weeks, and our teams are loving bringing their whole self to work.”