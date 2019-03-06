‘Weak, gutless coward’ jailed after killing the mother of his child in jealous rage

A Melbourne man who bashed his girlfriend to death with a barbell, has been jailed for at least 19 years.

Shane Roberston was expressionless as the judge handed down a full-term sentence of 24 years, just one year shy of the maximum sentence for murder.

Robertson, 29, hit Katie Haley at least five times in the head and face at their Diggers Rest home in March 2018 after their relationship ended.

The couple’s one-year-old daughter was asleep in the next room during the attack.

Ms Haley’s injuries were so severe, dental records were needed to identify her.

Justice Champion said the blows were “forceful” and “vicious”, contributing to a grave example of the offence of murder.

Robertson will serve a non-parole period of 19 years.

The court heard the killer had become increasingly jealous of his girlfriend, worried she was cheating on him.

He had set up fake social media accounts to follow her.

The victim’s father, Boyd Unwin, says Robertson promised him he would never hurt his daughter.

“He is a weak, gutless coward and I hope the ‘K’ he has tattooed on his neck, reminds him he’s a killer,” he said outside today.