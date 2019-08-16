‘Wearing the slippers all day, sounds like a good plan’: Aussies spending more time working from home

Aussies have cut the amount of time they spend at the office according to a new survey.

The latest data from Household, Income and Labour Dynamics found workers now spend on average 4.5 hours a week working from home, a rise of 23 per cent since 2002.

Assistant Professor of Organisational Behaviour at Bond Business School Libby Sander told Tom Elliott there are a range of benefits to staying put.

“Cutting down commute times, it’s going to reduce peoples road rage.

“And some people find it hard to concentrate in the office now days with open plans, so they’re getting interrupted all the time or it’s just too noisy.”