Weather warnings as Victoria braces for wild, wintery day

Victoria is in for a wild, wintery day.

There are more than a dozen flood warnings for waterways in Gippsland and parts of north-east and central Victoria today.

Rainfall in those areas is expected to reach 60mm to 100mm, with rainfall of up to 150mm to 250mm about the ranges.

A severe weather system is tracking south from New South Wales, punching into Victoria.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds is in place for the Central North Central, West and South Gippsland and parts of East Gippsland, South West, Northern Country, North East and Wimmera.

Damaging wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour are expected in elevated areas today.

Meanwhile, a heavy rainfall warning is in place for West and South Gippsland and parts of the Central, North Central and North East forecast districts.