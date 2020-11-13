‘We’d love you back!’: Queenstown rolls out the welcome mat to Aussies

A push to establish a two-way travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia has the backing of Queenstown’s mayor, who wants tourists back in the region.

Destination Queenstown is hoping to see the trans-Tasman bubble open soon to bring the tourism industry back to life.

The Federal Government announced first steps in a New Zealand travel bubble, which allows New Zealanders to travel to NSW and the Northern Territory without quarantining.

But it’s not clear when Australians will be able to travel across the ditch without quarantining.

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said Australia will need to record 28 days of no community transmission.

Jim Boult, mayor of Queenstown Lakes District Council, told Ross and Russel Queenstown was well and truly ready.

“We are really excited about the prospect of Australians coming across the water,” he said.

“We’d love you to come and visit, we need visitors, it’s what our economy is based on.

“International tourism is worth about $2 billion a year to us, that’s been ripped out of our hearts.

“The welcome mat is definitely out.”

Click PLAY to hear the full chat

Image: iStock