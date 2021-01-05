3AW
Weird weather: Summery days on the way after a rainy start to 2021

4 hours ago
3AW Drive
bureau of meteorologyMelbourne weather
Victoria is on track to record above average rainfall in the first few months of 2021.

Senior Climatologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Blair Trewin said rainfall has varied across the state, with Melbourne recording about 26 ml of rain since Saturday.

194ml rain fell in Mount Sabine in the Otways, which was the highest daily fall since 2012.

He said there was a 60-70 per cent chance of above average rainfall for most of Victoria in the fist quarter of the year.

“It looks like today is probably the last of the significant rain, it should clear away during tomorrow,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“It does look quite dry, once we get past tomorrow.”

He said it would feel a bit more like summer towards the end of the week and early next week.

