Welcome to Tigerland: Listeners nominate footy messages to display on Richmond road signs

The Department of Transport put the call out for Tigers themed suggestions to display on their digital signs in Richmond, and 3AW Breakfast listeners answered the call.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport said it’s not the first time AFL themed signs have been displayed on grand final weekend.

“We’ve got a mad Richmond supporter here … A couple of years ago when they were in, and Adelaide was playing, he had the genius idea of putting up ‘Welcome to Tigerland, hear us roar!’,” he said.

“We kind of thought that was a bit of fun.

“Tigers are here again and another interstate team, so we want to get around our Melbourne team and come up with a good line!”

The winning sign will be displayed on digital signs on Punt Road and Hoddle Street.

Some of the suggestions recommended by 3AW Breakfast listeners:

Don’t drive Dusty – Quarters

Nothing is going to stop the Tiger train – Mick

Be here for next year – Peter

Yellow and black, and don’t have a stack – Steve

The tigers are roaring in again – Julie

Don’t be a dropkick – Spiros

But the winner was an off-air suggestion from Agatha…

The winning sign is on display in Richmond now, and will stay there until after the Grand Final on Saturday.

