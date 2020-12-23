3AW
  • Well-known oral liquid used to..

Well-known oral liquid used to relieve colic in babies recalled

5 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Well-known oral liquid used to relieve colic in babies recalled

A well-known oral liquid used to relieve colic in babies is being recalled over concerns it contains chloroform.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has today announced a recall of the ‘Infants’ Friend’ oral liquid, used to relieve teething and colic in babies.

“The TGA recently became aware that Infants’ Friend oral liquid includes a small amount of chloroform as an inactive ingredient,” the TGA said in a statement.

“When used at high doses, Infants’ Friend oral liquid can expose children to levels of chloroform that are higher than the level established to be safe.

“However, intermittent, short-term use is not expected to be harmful.”

The TGA recommends parents discontinue using it, and return it for a refund.

More details on the recall can be found here

 

Image: Supplied

