Well-known priest calls for compromise on aged care visits

06/08/2021
Tom Elliott
Article image for Well-known priest calls for compromise on aged care visits

A well-known priest is pleading with the Victorian government to change the rules around aged care and hospital visitations during lockdown.

Father Kevin Dillon told 3AW Drive there needed to be compromise, with many sick and elderly people essentially ‘stuck in solitary confinement’ and unable to see anybody.

“My sister died in hospital last year,” Father Dillon said.

“I was fortunate – I was her only visitor for a month before she died.”

But he’s now unable to visit his brother.

He wrote to the state government earlier this year but has not received a reply.

Father Dillon said those who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or had a recent negative test, should be able to visit.

“What do I have to do to be able to visit my brother? They won’t tell me,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Father Dillon’s plea to government

Picture by Getty iStock

