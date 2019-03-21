Wendy Hargreaves: 5 of the Melbourne’s best steaks

5 OF MELBOURNE’S BEST STEAKS

By WENDY HARGREAVES

Where do you go in Melbourne for a perfect steak?

Plenty of restaurants and pubs are serving up a decent meat fix in Australia’s culinary capital, but when you want that perfect steak, these are five of the best venues serving dry-aged, super tender beef, packed with flavour and cooked just the way you like it.

THE BOTANICAL

169 Domain Rd, South Yarra, (03) 9820 7888

Publican Rabih Yanni has built his hospitality career on the perfect steak, (The Point, Grosvenor Hotel). Now he calls himself the “custodian” of South Yarra’s “Bot”, offering a page of in-house dry-aged cuts, from John Dee hanger ($37) through to MS 7+ wagyu scotch ($65), all cooked to perfection by chef Sam Hopkinson and served with charred cos, shoestring fries and condiments (insist on the freshly grated horseradish… it’s next level). On your way home, grab supplies from the in-house providore and bottle shop.

TOWN HALL HOTEL

166 Johnston St, Fitzroy, (03) 9416 5055

Sean Donovan has a cult following when it comes to serving the perfect steak. The publican/chef always brings out the best in a steak, and serves it sliced for sharing (perfect for when you want a taste and don’t want to waste). His hand-cut chips and wood-fired broccolini are also worth the trip.

FRENCH SALOON

Upstairs, 380-384 Little Bourke St (via Hardware Ln), 03 9600 2142

Chef Ian Curley has perfected the relaxed French bistro. Head up the dodgy looking stairs beside Kirk’s Wine Bar on Hardware Lane and you’ll find a stunning space made for long lunches and intimate dinners. Start with freshly shucked oysters, then order the steak frites, a gloriously beefy cut topped Roquefort butter and fried breadcrumbs, with those perfect shoestring fries and salad on the side.

LA LUNA

320 Rathdowne St, Carlton North, (03) 9349 4888

Adrian Richardson prides himself on serving the best meat, dry ageing his superior cuts long before it was cool. The TV chef has been serving fresh, delicious food in Rathdowne Village for 20 years, and his steaks are always bang on. Order the house-made charcuterie to start, then choose your favourite steak and enjoy La Luna’s effortless service.

HOTEL LINCOLN

91 Cardigan St, Carlton, 03 9347 4666

This much-awarded local pub has a swoon-worthy menu, and the dry-aged steaks are cooked to perfection. The thrice-cooked chips are a heart attack in a bowl, but totally worth it… as are the many wines and craft beers.

Wendy writes online at 5ofthebest.com