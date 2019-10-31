Wendy Hargreaves: How to do Halloween in Melbourne

By WENDY HARGREAVES

Brush off your zombie gear and celebrate the spookiest day of the year. Here are five of Melbourne’s best places to get your ghoul on for Halloween.

Melbourne General Cemetery, College Crescent, Parkville. But tickets here.

Is there a spookier place in this city than the old Melbourne General Cemetery? Add some spooky lighting and a cast of ghostly actors, and you’ve got a perfect Halloween treat for the whole family. This special tour will visit the graves and get a history lesson on some of Melbourne’s most colourful forebears, like Federici (the ghost of the Princess Theatre) and Madame Brussels (from that house of ill repute). This tour is for all children aged 6+, but they must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $20 for kids, $25 for adults, or $80 for a family – two adults and up to 3 kids. If you can’t get a spot for Halloween, there are tours every Friday night.

Luna Park, 18 Lower Esplanade, St Kilda

Halloween at Luna Park is always a treat, but this year is a doozy, with a Haunted Spirits pop up bar for ghoulish cocktails and live music, and an “Extreme Phobia” haunted house with next-level terror ($29.50). If you’re in costume, you can buy one unlimited ride ticket and get one free, with unlimited rides for $45.50 and trick or treating around the park.

The Gables, 15 Finch St, Malvern East

Dress up in our scariest gear and head to the beautiful Gables Mansion in Malvern East for trick or treating fun from 4pm, with the Monster House movie screening right as the kids need a rest from the sugar rush. Entry costs $10 for kids, $15 for adults, with hot dogs, popcorn, creepy cupcakes, coffee and a wine bar.

Beaney Lane, off Russell St (adjacent Grand Hyatt Melbourne)

Here’s one for grown-up fans of Halloween dress ups. The entire nightclub is being transformed into a spooky temple, with a performance of Thriller by Australia’s best known Michael Jackson tribute artist TJ. Expect the obligatory cocktail specials and giveaways, along with a professional makeup studio to get your ghoulish face on. Entry costs $25 (or $20 if you pre-purchase).

Melbourne’s dark laneways and creepy old buildings can get pretty scary late at night. Imagine touring the deepest, darkest corners while listening to haunting tales from a ghost expert? Lantern Ghost Tours take groups around the city all year, but there will be a special spooky outing for Halloween from 8.30pm tonight ($36). Book here.

Image: Catherine Delahaye