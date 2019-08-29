Wendy Hargreaves: Last Minute Fathers’ Day Food Guide

By WENDY HARGREAVES

Stuck for ideas to spoil the old man this Father’s Day? With only a few sleeps to go, here are some last-minute options the whole family will enjoy.

764 Glen Huntly Rd, Caulfield South

Melbourne’s original barbecue pit-master Lance Rosen will re-open the former Big Boy BBQ venue for Sunday pop-ups, starting this weekend for Father’s Day. Channeling the American south’s “meat and three” family restaurants, Rosen will offer his famously succulent barbecue meat cut to order with three veggie sides for $28. Think Texas-style brisket, beef pastrami, double-smoked cheese Kranski sausages, pulled pork, pit barrel chicken and Kansas City style pork ribs, with sides like mac and cheese, biscuits, zucchini stew, corn bread, fried onions, pickles, spiced pecan nuts, devilled eggs and vinegar coleslaw (the term “veg” is used loosely in the US). Leave room for the chocolate peanut butter pie and pecan nut cinnamon scrolls. Rosen opens the doors at 11am, with no bookings. First in best dressed.

River Terrace, Hamer Hall, 100 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne, (03) 8698 8800

With an all-weather terrace offering one of Melbourne’s best views across the Yarra River to the city, Fatto is a top spot for a family get together. For Father’s Day, head chef James Kummrow will run an Italian barbecue on the terrace (featuring $10 porchetta rolls), while Rockit Barber Shop will set up shop to offer free hair cuts from noon to 3pm (which makes it a Barber-Q, right?). No need to book, but get in early to secure a table.

Inside Fatto’s Cantina, there are still a few tables available for Kummrow’s Feasting Menu ($55), a two-course sharing-style meal with a Peroni tinnie or a glass of prosecco. Fatto’s famous spanner crab spaghettini will be on the menu, with a $20 set menu for kids (a pizza, soft drink and scoop of gelato).

18 Little Lonsdale St, Melbourne, (03) 9639 5515

Plan ahead a pick up one of Raymond Capaldi’s extraordinary pies to eat at home. South Australians will love his new Pie Floater – beef pie with sweet mushy peas tucked under the pastry lid. But the pick of the menu is Capaldi’s beautiful new scallop pie ($9) in a rich, mild Japanese curry. Or go for the full carb load and get your dad a lasagne pie. It’s as good as it sounds. Take one home to warm up on Sunday.

93-97 Lygon St, Brunswick East, (03) 9994 5303

If your dad loves beer AND ice cream, Zero Gradi has Father’s Day sorted with Zesty Beer Gelato. Using 4 Pines’ Pacific Ale and a hint of orange, this creamy gelato is the perfect way to finish off Father’s Day lunch ($5 a scoop).

For dads who love shiraz, the 200km drive from Melbourne to the Grampians will give your old man the perfect Father’s Day. Dozens of wineries in the Grampians region are celebrating shiraz this weekend, staging special tastings, masterclasses and lunches on Father’s Day. The iconic Seppelt winery will the family favourite, with live music, a petting zoo and a hole-in-one competition. Check out the festival website and book ahead to avoid disappointment.