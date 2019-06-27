Wendy Hargreaves: Melbourne’s best happy hours

By WENDY HARGREAVES

Everyone likes a bargain. Especially when it’s delicious.

Here are five of Melbourne’s best happy hours, chosen for their cheap drinks AND scrumptious food. Chin chin!

Annam

56 Little Bourke St, Melbourne, (03) 9654 6627

Chef Jerry Mai’s modern take on Vietnamese food is always worth a look, but it’s even better on weekdays from 5-7pm because her delectable chicken dumplings are just $1 each. The deep-fried chicken ribs are also $1 each, with $10 cocktails, $7 wines, $9 basic spirits and $7 Hanoi beer.

Domain Road Oyster Frenzy

Botanical Hotel, 169 Domain Rd, South Yarra, (03) 9820 7888

Entrecoté, 131-133 Domain Rd, South Yarra, (03) 9804 5468

Love oysters? Two neighbouring venues on Domain Rd are offering a deal too good to resist, all enjoyed with views across Domain Rd to the Royal Botanic Gardens.

The iconic Botanical Hotel offers freshly-shucked $2 oysters every day from 4-7pm, and all day on Sunday and Monday, along with $15 glasses of Billecart, $12 Aperol Spritzes, and $15 Negronis. Stay for a steak… they’re the best in Melbourne (IMHO).

Up the street at Entrecôte, take a seat on the sunny deck and let the oh-so French staff serve freshly-shuck oysters at $2.50 a pop, washed down with $12,9 Mumm, every day from 4-6pm. The best day is Sunday, when French Jazz band La Nuit Blanche knocks out a few tunes.

Naked For Satan

285 Brunswick St, Fitzroy, (03) 9416 2238

With one of the best 360-degree views in Melbourne, this rooftop bar serves 90 cent oysters on Thursdays and Fridays from 5-7pm.

But there’s an even better deal weekdays from noon-4pm and Sunday nights from 6pm. That’s when all meals are $11, from the baked camembert with truffle paste, chestnuts and ciabatta to the twice-cooked pork belly with apple, parsnip, drunken prunes and sage (normally $33)

400 Gradi Yarra Valley

Rochford Wines, 878-880 Maroondah Hwy, Coldstream, (03) 5957 3399

This isn’t strictly a happy hour, but it’s an absolute bargain. Bottomless pizza and drinks for $45 every Friday night from 4pm-8pm at the 400 Gradi outpost at the bottom of the hill at Rochford Estate. Make sure you pre-book your two-hour pizza party, and take time to enjoy the spectacular Rochford property.

The Moat

176 Little Lonsdale St, Melbourne, (03) 9094 7820

Tucked beneath Melbourne’s iconic State Library, the Moat is the perfect place for a quiet drink and some nibbles. Weekdays from 4.30-6pm and Saturdays from 5-6.30pm, they serve $12 espresso martinis and gin martinis, $6 bottled beers and $7 schooners or glasses of wine. Enjoy your bargain drink with a generous farmer’s platter to share, with mushroom paté or Serrano ham, cheese, pickles, olives, almonds and pide for $24.

Wendy writes online at fiveofthebest.com