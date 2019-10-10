Wendy Hargreaves: Melbourne’s best pasta

By WENDY HARGREAVES

Melburnians don’t have to travel far for a taste of Italy, but some pasta dishes deserve special attention. Here are a five of the best in Melbourne.

And for a celebration of all things Italiano, head to the Preston Market on Sunday, October 13 for all things Italian, from arancini balls to cannoli, including fettuccine classes for the kids.

Buon appetito.

651 Rathdowne St, Carlton North

Like all of Domenico de Marco’s pasta, the roast pumpkin tortelli ($26) is finished a la minute, which means he fills, folds and seals each parcel to order before gently tossing it in crispy fried sage in a nutty butter with a sprinkle of amaretti cookie crumbs on top. Make sure you go with an appetite. These are nonna serves.

320 Lygon St, Carlton

An oldie but a goodie, Donnini’s never fails to impress with it’s house-made pasta and super-fresh ingredients, but it’s the traditional crack-the-egg-at-the-table carbonara tagliatelle with house-cured pancetta ($28.90) that will change your view of carbonara forever.

113 Collins St, Melbourne (enter on George Pde)

Sating Melbourne’s appetite for fresh pasta since the last century, Il Solito Posto never fails to impress with snappy fresh pasta and fresh flavours like the Tagliatelle al Natano ($23/$34) with capsicum, tomato, olives, basil and salted ricotta.

361 Little Bourke St, Melbourne

Sit at the bar for dinner and a show in the form of excellent service that transforms this little pasta bar into one of Melbourne’s best restaurants. Don’t leave without trying the squid-ink tagliolini ($28) with calamari and bottarga (cured fish roe). Make sure you leave room for the “Tipomisu”.

2/377 Little Collins St, Melbourne