‘We’re ahead of schedule’: Testing Commander confident on vaccine rollout

Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is “ahead of schedule” according to the state’s Testing Commander.

Over 25,000 doses have been administered so far with 3,493 given out yesterday, leaving the average at 1,441 vaccinations per day.

Commander of Testing and Community Engagement Jeroen Weimar says despite a slow start the rollout is now on track.

“We always said we would aim to do 30,000 vaccinations in the first three weeks,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“We’re ahead of schedule at the moment … I reckon we’ll be at 30,000 today or tomorrow.

“We’ve got all of our nine regional hubs up and running, we’ve got a lot of vaccinations happening all across regional Victoria, and of course in Melbourne itself.”

It comes as the state government secured the Royal Exhibition building and the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre as mass vaccination hubs in Melbourne.

