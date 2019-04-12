‘We’re moving with the times’: Third bin to be trialed in waste reduction bid

The way Melburnians recycle could be set to change.

Around 700 locals in Kensington will be handed a third rubbish bin to recycle food waste.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the trial was well overdue, promising to review its finding and implement change in response.

“We do not currently collect food waste separately, it’s the biggest source of contamination for our recycling rubbish,” she told Ross and John.

“We’re moving with the times and trialing with the folk in Kensington (to give them) this opportunity to separate food organics.”

She said food waste bin system was already working in the heart of the CBD, with one in Degraves Street full already.

“It’s already been used by our local cafes and restaurants (in Degraves Street),” she said.

“Because this is a trial, we’ll be looking to add capacity to the existing (bin) and as we learn more, we can understand if we’re going to have to increase capacity to recycling food waste.

“At the moment, we estimate (food waste) is half of our waste and it goes to landfill because we’re not separating it.

“This trial is really important to us.”

