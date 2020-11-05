‘We’re not ready’: Calls for state government to help businesses open up

A former state MP says Victorian businesses are taking matters into their own hands as the city begins to open up, and they need more help to operate in a COVID-safe way.

Chief Executive of GW Global, and former Liberal MP for Mitcham, Dee Ryall, says “we don’t need to look far” for ideas to ensure businesses are COVID compliant.

“New South Wales already have this (QR) technology, they have a registration system as well,” she told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

Ms Ryall says the Andrews government should be doing more to help businesses.

“We haven’t heard about anything given to business, we haven’t heard business being spoken to about a tool-kit,” she said.

“We need a centralised system that can be uploaded to the Department of Health, in order to commence our contact tracing straight away.

“There shouldn’t be any delay.”

