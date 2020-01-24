We’re off to Gippsland! Ross + John take up minister’s invite to struggling tourist towns

We’re going to Gippsland!

Minister of Tourism Martin Pakula is on a tour of south and east Gippsland to check in with tourism operators who are struggling because visitors have been scared off by the bushfire crisis — even though many of those town have not been directly impacted.

Ross and John checked in with Mr Pakula (pictured above at the Mitchell River Tavern), who had just spent the night in Lakes Entrance.

He said the town was in “pristine” condition, but desperately devoid of tourists.

“I popped in to see Jack at Rivieria Bait Supplies at 7am; he said he normally would’ve had 40 people through his shop by now at this time of year,” Mr Pakula told.

“Today he’d had one person.

“You and John should get down here yourselves, it’s just a glorious part of the state.”

So we’re doing it!

Ross, John and the 3AW Breakfast team will head east next week to broadcast from Gippsland — more details to follow!

Meantime, click PLAY to hear Ross and John’s chat with Martin Pakula