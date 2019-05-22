‘We’re on our knees’: Wonthaggi surf life saving club faces a hefty fine

Volunteers at a Gippsland life saving club are facing an $80,000 fine after its buildings suffered severe damage in a hailstorm.

The club house and tower at the Wonthaggi Surf Life Saving Club at Cape Paterson were all but destroyed in the freak weather event earlier this month.

Club member Alan Evers-Buckland told 3AW Mornings the club has received a letter which says it will have to pay for a 1.8-metre-high fence around the damaged area.

“It’s put a lot of pressure on the club and the club members,” says Mr Buckland.

“(The council) have been very vindictive at the moment and we are not getting the support that we should, we’re on our knees.”

Bass Coast Shire says it’s working with the Wonthaggi Life Saving Club, but volunteer-run Life Saving Victoria has been left to fund the fence as the club has no money.

“One would imagine the council would help,” says Mr Buckland.

“We’re being ignored by the Andrew’s government.”

Should the life saving club fail to fence the council owned site by this Thursday, they will face the hefty fine.

