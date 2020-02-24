We’re raising a generation of anxious kids — here’s why

Australia’s primary school principals say we’re raising a generation of anxious kids who are largely absorbing our own stress.

A new report presented by the Australian Primary Principals Association shows that 90 per cent of principals said anxiety in students was placing major time and resources on schools.

They also found the issue was becoming worse.

Association president Malcolm Elliott said there were several clear factors.

“Clearly the impact of social media is one,” he told Ross and John this morning.

“The other one is social and economic factors impacting on parents; if we’re thinking of the housing shortage … that it being translated from parents through to their children, so the children are living in an environment of constant worry.

“There’s issues, too, around sustainability of marriages.

“When you add these things up, you’ve got some kids who are pretty anxious.”

(Image: Getty)