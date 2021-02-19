3AW
‘We’re very concerned’: Works threaten Luna Park

22 seconds ago
Drain replacement and other works on Shakespeare Grove adjacent to Luna Park have raised concerns from the theme park operators and surrounding businesses.

Melbourne water will be performing “significant works” in the area which will include heavy drilling.

Matt Batter CEO of Luna Park says the processes are in place to protect the theme park.

“We just need to make sure that our structures aren’t at risk, that the project is managed, there’s adequate insurances in place, and the impact on businesses is minimized” he told Dee Dee on 3AW Afternoons.

“From Luna Park they’re about 90 to 100 metres, they’re exceptionally close to (restaurant) Donovans … We’re both very concerned, we just want to insure that these works are done with regard to our business.”

Works are due to start in April.

“We’re working with Melbourne Water to minimize impact at the moment,” he said.

“But we’ve still got a way to go before we can say that we’re very comfortable and satisfied.”

