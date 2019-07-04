3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘We’re very disappointed’: Bendigo..

‘We’re very disappointed’: Bendigo Fun Run cancelled

3 hours ago
3aw mornings

The annual Bendigo Fun Run has been cancelled due to the cost of terrorism security.

Peter contacted 3AW Mornings this week, telling the program he was “feeling a little disgruntled” by news the event would be abandoned.

“It feels like maybe the terrorists have won,” he said.

He said organisers were now required to spend “tens of thousands” on added security items, such as bollards, to prevent an attack.

That claim has since been confirmed.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Click PLAY below to hear from the organisers

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332