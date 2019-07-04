‘We’re very disappointed’: Bendigo Fun Run cancelled

The annual Bendigo Fun Run has been cancelled due to the cost of terrorism security.

Peter contacted 3AW Mornings this week, telling the program he was “feeling a little disgruntled” by news the event would be abandoned.

“It feels like maybe the terrorists have won,” he said.

He said organisers were now required to spend “tens of thousands” on added security items, such as bollards, to prevent an attack.

That claim has since been confirmed.

