‘We’re very sorry’: Anger erupts after golliwog quilt wins first prize at Whittlesea Show

The husband of a woman who’s come under fire over a golliwog quilt which won first prize at the 2019 Whittlesea Show says no offence was meant by it.

The quilt, which won ‘most outstanding exhibit’ in the patchwork quilt category, depicts 24 golliwogs from 24 different countries.

But it has been condemned as racist, with the Anti-Defamation Commission condemning the quilt.

“We’re very sorry that people are offended by it,” Michael, husband of Helen, told Tom Elliott.

