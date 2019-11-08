3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘We’re very sorry’: Anger..

‘We’re very sorry’: Anger erupts after golliwog quilt wins first prize at Whittlesea Show

33 mins ago
3aw drive

The husband of a woman who’s come under fire over a golliwog quilt which won first prize at the 2019 Whittlesea Show says no offence was meant by it.

The quilt, which won ‘most outstanding exhibit’ in the patchwork quilt category, depicts 24 golliwogs from 24 different countries.

But it has been condemned as racist, with the Anti-Defamation Commission condemning the quilt.

“We’re very sorry that people are offended by it,” Michael, husband of Helen, told Tom Elliott.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332