Werribee tragedy: Teenage boy found dead in river

A warm spring night swim in the Werribee River turned to tragedy yesterday.

A 14-year-old boy was swimming with friends in the river.

He jumped in the river near River Park Court at about 7pm, and failed to resurface.

A desperate search was launched, with neighbours, Search and Rescue crews and the police Air Wing searching for the boy.

Sadly, he was found dead in the water.

His friends told passers-by that he couldn’t swim well.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

