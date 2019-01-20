West Gate Bridge crash: Lanes closed, driver trapped

Photo: VicRoads

Two city-bound lanes of the West Gate Bridge have been closed following a peak-hour crash.

It’s believed one person is still trapped inside a Mazda 2 on the bridge.

Emergency services are trying to weave through traffic to attend the scene.

The two right-hand lanes are closed a short distance past Williamstown Road.

Speed limits are set to 40km/h on the West Gate Freeway.

