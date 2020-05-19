3AW
West Gate Bridge madness: Idiots filmed doing burn outs

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Morons have been filmed performing burnouts on the West Gate Bridge after dark.

Police want public help to find the idiots who stopped traffic in the staggeringly dumb and unsafe display in which the driver spun the car several times while his loser mates hung out of the car’s windows this week.

The Department of Transport told Neil Mitchell they have not yet been caught.

If anyone knows who these people are, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au

