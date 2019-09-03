3AW
Traffic shambles: Seven smashes send West Gate and Ring Road into chaos

3 hours ago
Macquarie National News

Image: 3AW Mornings listener Ken

Five separate accidents on the Western Ring Road, and two on the West Gate Freeway, have caused traffic mayhem in Melbourne this morning.

In one, at least five vehicles including a truck crashed on the Western Ring Road Altona-bound shortly after 10am.

The M80 Ring Road is closed in both directions between Airport Drive and the Calder Freeway due to the accident.

The West Gate Freeway was alos brought to a standstill this morning in a peak-hour rollover.

At least two out-bound lanes have been closed near Grieve Parade as crews clear the crash.

Authorities initially feared the worst but it’s believed the drivers and passengers emerged with neck injuries.

Image: 3AW listener Wayne

Macquarie National News
