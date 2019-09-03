Traffic shambles: Seven smashes send West Gate and Ring Road into chaos

Image: 3AW Mornings listener Ken

Five separate accidents on the Western Ring Road, and two on the West Gate Freeway, have caused traffic mayhem in Melbourne this morning.

In one, at least five vehicles including a truck crashed on the Western Ring Road Altona-bound shortly after 10am.

The M80 Ring Road is closed in both directions between Airport Drive and the Calder Freeway due to the accident.

Exit the freeway as soon as you can and use an alternative. Allow plenty of extra time. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/c6lzGLaTPx — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) September 3, 2019

The West Gate Freeway was alos brought to a standstill this morning in a peak-hour rollover.

At least two out-bound lanes have been closed near Grieve Parade as crews clear the crash.

Authorities initially feared the worst but it’s believed the drivers and passengers emerged with neck injuries.

Image: 3AW listener Wayne