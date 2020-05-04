West Gate Tunnel project running a year behind schedule

The completion of the $6.7 billion West Gate Tunnel project has been pushed back a year to 2023.

In a statement to the stock exchange today, Transurban revealed the project is running a year behind schedule.

The news comes while construction is stalled due to the presence of soil contaminated with PFAS and asbestos.

In the statement to investors, Transurban revealed a disposal site for the contaminated soil has not yet been confirmed.

Press PLAY below for the 3AW Mornings breakdown of what Transurban’s stock exchange statement revealed.

Minister for Transport Infrastructure, Jacinta Allan, said the toll company will be held financially responsible if the project is not completed on time.

“What is contained in that contract is that for every day that this project is not completed beyond 2022, Transurban lose millions of dollars,” she said during a press conference today.

But Herald Sun business editor Terry McCrann, who has followed the progress of the mammoth project closely, said there will almost certainly be a legal battle over who foots the bill for the delays.

“There would have to be some sort of penalty in the contract,” he said.

“Whether or not Transurban was up for it would depend on how effective the legal teams were if it ever came to a court case.”

Press PLAY below for more from Terry McCrann.

PICTURE: Western Distributor Authority