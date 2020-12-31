3AW
Western Australia closes border to Victorians

2 hours ago
National Nine News
Western Australia has re-established its hard border with Victoria after eight cases of COVID-19 were detected in Melbourne in the past 24 hours.

Victorians who arrived into Western Australia from December 21 will need to immediately self isolate for 14 days.

They will be required to take a COVID-19 test on day 11.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said Victoria would transition from a low-risk state to medium risk.

“Effective from 12.01am tonight, travel from Victoria will no longer be permitted unless you are an exempt traveller.”

 

