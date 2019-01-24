3AW
Woman dead after car rollover on Western Highway

2 hours ago
A female driver has died after her car struck a barrier and rolled on the Western Freeway this morning.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Gordon, after the accident just before 11.30am.

Police say it appears the car was travelling in the right lane westbound when the driver struck a barrier, causing the vehicle to roll onto its roof.

The driver died at the scene.

Her female passenger has been airlifted to hospital with lower leg injuries.

Melbourne-to-Ballarat traffic has been completely blocked on the Western Freeway, with west-bound vehicles being diverted at the Daylesford Ballan road along the Old Melbourne Road.

Melbourne-bound traffic is unaffected.

Above photo: 3AW listener Sam

