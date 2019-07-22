Western Freeway shutdown: One killed, one critical in fiery double crash

Image: Louis Gillett (@LouGillettWIN)/ WIN News

A driver has died after their car careered into a bridge pillar near Ballarat this morning.

Detectives say the car was travelling Melbourne-bound when it crashed into the pillar and burst into flames.

A second collision occurred between two vehicles trying to avoid the fiery wreck.

The driver of one of those cars has been flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash, which happened about 6.10am, has forced the closure of the Western Freeway in both directions at Mount Rowan.

Melbourne-bound traffic is being diverted onto the Leamonth exit and return to the freeway via the Midland Highway.

Out-bound traffic diverted onto Midland Highway/Creswick Road and returning to the freeway via Howitt Street and Learmonth Road.