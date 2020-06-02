Western Ring Road arrest: Cops rammed as ute with blown tyre leads pursuit
Two men are in custody following a pursuit involving a ute with a blown tyre.
Click PLAY to hear Adam West from Victoria Police give Ross and John the full details
The Nissan Navara was first caught the attention of police on the Eastern Freeway about 4.10am.
Police monitored the car as it crossed onto the wrong side of Greensborough Road at low speed.
That’s when police took pursuit.
They chase made its way to the Western Ring Road, where the driver allegedly rammed several police cars before finally coming to a stop near Edgars Road.
Two men were arrested at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact 1800 333 000.