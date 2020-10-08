Western Ring Road chase: 13-year-old among three charged over dramatic police pursuit

A 13-year-old boy is among three teens charged over a pursuit that came to a dramatic end on the Western Ring Road yesterday.

The teen trio, travelling in a car stolen from Docklands, were chased by police through Melbourne’s eastern and northern suburbs.

Several police vehicle were damaged as officers forced the stolen Subaru Liberty into a concrete barrier at Thomastown just after 1pm.

One of the 15-year-olds involved has been charged with a number of driving offences including intentionally expose emergency service worker to risk by driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

The 13-year-old and another 15-year-old have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and offences against the bail act.

All three teenagers will appear at a children’s court today.

