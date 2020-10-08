3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Western Ring Road chase: 13-year-old..

Western Ring Road chase: 13-year-old among three charged over dramatic police pursuit

33 mins ago
Ross and Russel

A 13-year-old boy is among three teens charged over a pursuit that came to a dramatic end on the Western Ring Road yesterday.

The teen trio, travelling in a car stolen from Docklands, were chased by police through Melbourne’s eastern and northern suburbs.

Several police vehicle were damaged as officers forced the stolen Subaru Liberty into a concrete barrier at Thomastown just after 1pm.

One of the 15-year-olds involved has been charged with a number of driving offences including intentionally expose emergency service worker to risk by driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

The 13-year-old and another 15-year-old have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and offences against the bail act.

All three teenagers will appear at a children’s court today.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332