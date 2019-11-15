Westfield Doncaster increases Santa hours due to increasing demand

Due to popular demand, Westfield Doncaster is expanding its photography sessions with Santa this upcoming festive period.

But it’s got nothing to do with children!

They’re being increasingly inundated with requests for pets to have photos with the jolly red fellow.

Tom Elliott spoke with Michelle Clarkson from Westfield about it on Friday.

“Santa loves the dogs and the dogs love Santa!” she said.

