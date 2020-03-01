Westmeadows siege: Police enter pub after five hour stand-off with armed robbers

FIRST with ROSS & JOHN

Police have entered the Westmeadows Tavern ending a five hour stand-off between police and armed robbers.

Authorities were called to the Ardlie Street pub at about 5am, following reports of an armed robbery.

3AW reporter on the scene, Pat Mitchell, said about 20 police entered the premises just after 10am.

“They’ve decided to go in with guns drawn, but no sign yet of anyone coming out,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Police have entered Westmeadows Tavern. It comes almost five hours after reports of an armed robbery. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/C9CVOYhPfN — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) March 1, 2020

Armed police cordoned off the area surrounding the Westmeadows Tavern and engaged in a marathon a stand off after report two armed offenders were inside the establishment.

Seven news reporter Paul Dowsley told 3AW’s Ross and John there were “a lot” of police on the scene.

“They believe that inside are burglars with long arm firearms. They’re trying to establish at the moment if there’s actually anyone inside,” he said.

“The police vehicle is right up close lighting up the windows and they’re through the loudspeaker saying ‘come out without anything in your hands.”

“Police are sending the special operations group so they would have some real reason to believe that there are people inside.”

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

#BREAKING – @VictoriaPolice confirm members are currently at an address in Westmeadows following reports of a burglary in progress. The area has been cordoned off and police are searching for the area. More information will be released when appropriate. — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) March 1, 2020

