Westmeadows siege: Police enter pub after five hour stand-off with armed robbers

3 hours ago
Police have entered the Westmeadows Tavern ending a five hour stand-off between police and armed robbers.

Authorities were called to the Ardlie Street pub at about 5am, following reports of an armed robbery.

3AW reporter on the scene, Pat Mitchell, said about 20 police entered the premises just after 10am.

“They’ve decided to go in with guns drawn, but no sign yet of anyone coming out,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Armed police cordoned off the area surrounding the Westmeadows Tavern and engaged in a marathon a stand off after report two armed offenders were inside the establishment.

Seven news reporter Paul Dowsley told 3AW’s Ross and John there were “a lot” of police on the scene.

“They believe that inside are burglars with long arm firearms. They’re trying to establish at the moment if there’s actually anyone inside,” he said.

“The police vehicle is right up close lighting up the windows and they’re through the loudspeaker saying ‘come out without anything in your hands.”

“Police are sending the special operations group so they would have some real reason to believe that there are people inside.”

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

