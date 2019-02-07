Westpac confirms closure of 22 bank branches

Westpac has confirmed it will close 22 bank branches across the country.

Neil Mitchell broke the news this morning, and National Secretary of the Finance Sector Union, Julia Angrisano said eight of those are in Victoria.

“They’re across the country, NSW, QLD, Victoria, SA and WA, so every state has been impacted,” Julia said.

“We’ve advised Kangaroo Flat, Lalor, Rosanna, Ballan, Corio, Altona Gate, Balaclava and Benalla.

“We know that’s about 42 staff across those eight branches.”

“Banks are telling us they’ll be better with their customer service,” Neil said.

“Well, it doesn’t look like it.”

Westpac provided 3AW with the following statement:

“We are continually reviewing our services to ensure they reflect how our customers are choosing to bank, now and in the future.

“In the past 12 months, less than two per cent of transactions were through our branch network, as an increasing number of customers enjoy the convenience of our online and mobile banking services.

“When we do make the difficult decision to close a branch, we take into careful consideration factors such as usage, location, proximity to other services and community needs. We also follow Australian Banking Association protocols, including engagement with our employees and customers.”