What 3AW’s former South Melbourne studios will look like soon

The South Melbourne site which was home to 3AW for almost 20 years is getting a big makeover.

A $120 million luxury apartment complex will soon be built on the Bank Street site, which served as 3AW’s studios from 1991 to 2010.

Apartments in the new complex, Domain House, are priced between $460,000 and $1.7 million.

Construction is set to commence on the project in October next year.

Here’s what the site looked like when it was home to 3AW’s studios:

And here’s a sneak peak of what it’ll look like when it’s finished in mid-2022: