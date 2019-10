Drivers would be slugged $5 every time they enter the city during the morning and evening peaks under a proposed congestion tax.

The Grattan Insitute’s Marion Terrill told Neil Mitchell it would not be popular, but it’s needed.

“Nobody wants to pay for something that they think they get for free, but nobody likes being stuck in traffic, either,” she said.

