What a health expert finds ‘fascinating’ about data on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Nearly a third of surveyed Australians are hesitant about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Resolve Strategic survey conducted by The Age reveals 29 per cent of Australians who are yet to be registered for a jab say they’re unlikely to get the jab.

About 1600 people have responded, and only 14 per cent of respondents said they were “extremely likely” to get the vaccine.

But strategic health policy consultant at UNSW, Adjunct Professor Bill Bowtell, says the “fascinating thing” about the survey is how low the traditional anti-vaccine response is.

“The people are not … opposed to the idea of vaccines. That almost doesn’t rate,” he told Ross and Russel.

“But they are very worried about the side effects of vaccines. They don’t know enough about the vaccines and they’re inclined to hold back and see what happens.”

Adjunct Professor Bowtell says clearer communication and more honesty from the government will boost vaccination rates.

“I think the most important thing we can have as we go forward in this is trust, and trust is only built on the basis of truth,” he said.

“These are all things that ought to be addressed in a much better communications campaign than what we’ve had from the government.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Adjunct Professor Bowtell thinks needs to happen to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates