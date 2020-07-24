What a man watching a loved one die with coronavirus wants lockdown rule breakers to know

A Melbourne man whose mother-in-law is losing her battle with coronavirus has slammed selfish Victorians who are flouting COVID-19 rules or doubting the seriousness of the virus.

Dean* told Neil Mitchell his 60-year-old mother-in-law contracted coronavirus at Baptcare Wyndham Lodge last Sunday.

Now she’s palliative care dying and her immediate family have only been allowed to make short visits.

“It’s just gut-wrenching,” he said.

Dean hit out at those breaking the Chief Health Officer’s restrictions.

“If you think it’s funny trying to get through a roadblock, or you think it’s too annoying to wear a mask, or too annoying not to go down to the peninsula to have lunch with your friends … myself and my wife, we will swap positions with you right now.

“You put yourself in hospital, sit there behind a glass door and watch your mother, your brother, your sister, your aunt, die a painful death.

“If you don’t want to do the right thing you’re going to hurt someone close to you.

“Just put a bloody mask on, stay home, do the right thing!”

* not his real name