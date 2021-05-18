3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What a moment! 90-year-old dad..

What a moment! 90-year-old dad tosses coin at sons’ football game

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
The Rumour File
Article image for What a moment! 90-year-old dad tosses coin at sons’ football game

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

We love this story.

A dad tossed the coin at the start of a football game his two sons were playing in on the weekend.

The twist? The father, Norm Chapman, is 90 and his sons are playing in the over-50s league!

It happened at the Plenty Valley v Essendon game on Sunday.

Norm says he’s “lost count” of how many footy games he’s seen his sons play.

“I think Jason played the better. He’s the younger one!,” he told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below to hear Norm’s assessment of the standard of over-50s football

Press PLAY below for the call to the Rumour File

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332