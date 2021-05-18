What a moment! 90-year-old dad tosses coin at sons’ football game

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

We love this story.

A dad tossed the coin at the start of a football game his two sons were playing in on the weekend.

The twist? The father, Norm Chapman, is 90 and his sons are playing in the over-50s league!

It happened at the Plenty Valley v Essendon game on Sunday.

Norm says he’s “lost count” of how many footy games he’s seen his sons play.

“I think Jason played the better. He’s the younger one!,” he told Ross and Russel.

