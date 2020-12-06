3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What a small business advocate..

What a small business advocate thinks is ‘ridiculous’ about changes to casual work

9 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for What a small business advocate thinks is ‘ridiculous’ about changes to casual work

The federal government is set to overhaul industrial relations laws this week, but a small business advocate says one the changes is ‘ridiculous’.

The federal government will this week introduce a bill which requires employers to offer permanent work to casual workers who work regular hours for 12 months.

CEO of the Council of Small Business of Australia, Peter Strong, welcomed the proposed changes, but he say one change is “ridiculous”.

“If I employ a part-timer, say 10am until 3pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday … if I ask that person ‘Can you work on Thursday?’… The employer is supposed to pay overtime penalty rates for that part-time worker to work on Thursday, which means it’s cheaper to employ a casual than it is to offer your own part-time worker extra hours,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“That’s ridiculous.

“They’re the things we’ve got to fix.”

Mr Strong said he expects the number of casuals who accept permanent employment to be very low.

“I think, in one award, two per cent of casuals who are offered permanent work accept permanent work,” he said.

“Most casuals want to be casual.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332