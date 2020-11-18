What a vaccine researcher says is ‘really significant’ about Pfizer’s promising COVID-19 jab

Hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available are growing, with two vaccines achieving outstanding results in trials.

Earlier this week, trials of a vaccine made by Moderna found the vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective.

Today, Pfizer has announced its COVID-19 jab is 95 per cent effective.

Vaccine researcher at RMIT University, Dr Kylie Quinn, says there’s good reason to feel hopeful about the vaccines.

RUSSEL: “Out of 10, how excited should we be?” DR QUINN: “I’m trying to keep my enthusiasm contained, but I’m definitely around a nine!”

Dr Quinn says the high efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine among older people is particularly promising.

The drug has been found to be more than 94 per cent effective in those aged over 65.

“The fact they’ve got that level of efficacy in older people, for me, that is really significant,” Dr Quinn told Ross and Russel.

“It’s very impressive for a vaccine.”

Press PLAY below for more.