‘What about us?’: Victoria ‘left out’ of federal government’s cut-price airfare scheme

There are concerns Victoria has been ignored in a $1.2 billion federal government plan to slash flight prices in a bid to help the tourism sector recover.

The government will subsidise half the cost of flights to 12 locations, but only one — Avalon — is in Victoria.

Flight prices will also be slashed to Broome, Alice Springs, Lasseter, Cairns, The Whitsundays, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Merimbula, Kangaroo Island, Launceston, Burnie and Devonport.

Neil Mitchell says it “encourages us to fly interstate but it doesn’t encourage interstate people to come here”.

“Mr Morrison, what about us? What about Melbourne, what about Victoria?,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Director at Travelust, a travel advisory service, Alycia Papadopoulos, says “there’s a lot of areas that have been left out of this announcement”.

“When you look at the list of cities one has to question why is it just mainly either Liberal state seats or marginal Labor seats,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I wish it wasn’t a politicised issue but it looks like it’s turning into one.”

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Dan Tehan, says Victoria hasn’t been forgotten.

“We’ve put in place a package … to really support those areas that have been impacted by the lack of international tourists,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The biggest area of where we get international tourists is the Great Ocean Road and that’s why we’ve obviously chosen Avalon.”

Press PLAY below for more from Dan Tehan.