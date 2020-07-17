3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What an emergency physician wants..

What an emergency physician wants Victorians to do as COVID-19 cases climb

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

An emergency physician has shared a message from healthcare workers to the Victorian public as COVID-19 cases rise and pressure on hospitals increases.

Dr Stephen Parnis says anxiety among healthcare workers is rising.

“In the last seven days I’ve seen changes. Pretty much every shift now that I’m going in I’m seeing confirmed COVID cases,” he told Neil Mitchell.

But there’s something we can all do to help.

“We don’t want the plaudits, I think what we want is to see their respect and admiration translated into action,” he said.

“My 12 year old has been struggling with going back to school online and what I said to her was ‘You are playing your part in trying to fight this virus and I’m proud of you.’

“That’s the message I want to get to everyone … if it is sitting at home or avoiding the usual social contact, then you’re playing your part and you have my respect and admiration.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332